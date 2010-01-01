Big Al's View Of The World

Unless you’ve been under a rock the past few weeks you know we are going to have a new President come January. As I’ve said before I am neither Republican or Democrat, I am an American. I see pros and cons in both parties. I think our new President is going to have a hard time keeping his mouth shut but I’m pretty sure the other one would have had a hard time keeping her hand out of the “cookie jar” if you know what I mean.

What got me about the election was how people took it personally. People marched in the streets, schools counseled kids, teachers gave them the day off and people are talking about trashing the Electoral College system as a “relic” of a fouled Constitution. It’s amazing what a few hours can do to one side of the fight. At 7pm on election night they were partying like winners. Three hours later they realized that the normal people in America had a dog in this fight and decided it was time for a change and the party was over as they say.

I don’t consider myself part of the “media” unless I’m asking for press passes somewhere. The media got it wrong before the election and now they have yet to fess up to their mistake. Now they are calling people that voted for Trump the “alt right.” I am no more alt right as I am alt left. I am in the middle, just like 95% of the people in the USA. We just want fair and honest representation just like it says in the Constitution. You’re best just to leave your tv off these days.

I’m pretty sure eight years ago there were people saying the election of President Obama would bring the USA down. I’m still writing this article. You are still reading it. We lived thru a bad economic situation and $150 oil yet life went on.

The problem with people in this country is that they don’t live in reality anymore. All they do is sit in front of a phone all day looking at social media and they get to where they believe everything they read on the internet. “It has to be true, it’s on Facebook.” Wrong. If you walk outside and it’s dark then you can usually know it is night time or at least maybe a solar eclipse. If you read it on the internet or Facebook and don’t go outside to look for yourself there is not much hope for you.

To show you how stupid the people on the tv were after the election. One night I was watching a talk show before bed and they said that truck driving was the leading job in 29 states and that with the coming of driverless trucks even those people were not going to have a job in a few years from now. Call me stupid but I call bullsh_t on that comment. When I can go from one side of Houston to the other without seeing five wrecks then I’ll believe they can have driverless trucks.

The drive on that “hard Amarillo highway” will not be anywhere near as entertaining without stopping in a truckstop in Vernon or Childress and watching a strungout bull hauler on his third trip this week walking across the parking lot. You’ve seen the pictures of Jesus walking on the water. Well you should see this guy walking from his rig to the store.

No more truck drivers!! Lord, I hope not.

Donald is going to build the wall. I’m pretty sure he has never been down to the river in Dryden, Texas. I have! You ain’t gonna build no wall down there! You can barely walk down to the water most less drive. How about instead of building a wall you just send someone to Bellville, Texas in a green and white Ford Bronco. I’m pretty sure you wouldn’t need a wall if you enforced the laws in the towns and cities across this great land. I’m not against them being here, I’m against them being here illegally. I can’t go to Mexico without a passport and 50 questions. If it means that much to them then they should want to do it right.



One of the

deplorables,











